Victoria Beckham reveals incredible birthday present – and you can buy it for as little as £1.91

The former Spice Girl turned 46 on Friday

Aisha Nozari

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 46th birthday in lockdown on Friday, and the former Spice Girl revealed that she had been gifted a personalised bottle of Fairy Liquid! Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a photo of two bottles of the bright blue washing up liquid, and the label on them read: "Posh's Fairy Liquid," a hilarious throwback to her days in one of the biggest girl bands of all time. 

What's more, if you want to make like Posh in the kitchen, Fairy Liquid is a purse-friendly cleaning choice, with bottles starting at just £1.91 online.

Victoria shared the photo on Instagram 

The mother-of-four shared many photos of her celebrations on Friday – which included a virtual dance party in her living room – but also admitted that it felt "strange" to be celebrating within the confines of her home. 

Sharing a montage of childhood throwback photos with the Spice Girls' hit tune Who Do You Think You Are playing in the background, Victoria reflected on the uncertain times, writing: "It's my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual."

She added: "But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can't be with today," she added. "I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB."

Her husband David Beckham also paid a loving tribute, saying: "Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven." Their second eldest son Romeo gushed: "Happy birthday mum love u so much have an amazing day." Meanwhile, Cruz echoed their sentiments, writing: "Happy birthday mum I love you so much."

