Victoria Beckham reveals incredible birthday present – and you can buy it for as little as £1.91 The former Spice Girl turned 46 on Friday

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 46th birthday in lockdown on Friday, and the former Spice Girl revealed that she had been gifted a personalised bottle of Fairy Liquid! Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a photo of two bottles of the bright blue washing up liquid, and the label on them read: "Posh's Fairy Liquid," a hilarious throwback to her days in one of the biggest girl bands of all time.

What's more, if you want to make like Posh in the kitchen, Fairy Liquid is a purse-friendly cleaning choice, with bottles starting at just £1.91 online.

Victoria shared the photo on Instagram

The mother-of-four shared many photos of her celebrations on Friday – which included a virtual dance party in her living room – but also admitted that it felt "strange" to be celebrating within the confines of her home.

Sharing a montage of childhood throwback photos with the Spice Girls' hit tune Who Do You Think You Are playing in the background, Victoria reflected on the uncertain times, writing: "It's my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual."

She added: "But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can't be with today," she added. "I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB."

Her husband David Beckham also paid a loving tribute, saying: "Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven." Their second eldest son Romeo gushed: "Happy birthday mum love u so much have an amazing day." Meanwhile, Cruz echoed their sentiments, writing: "Happy birthday mum I love you so much."

