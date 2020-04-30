James Corden undergoes minor surgery during coronavirus lockdown

James Corden has reached out to fans to reveal that he has undergone minor surgery and won't be able to film his show whilst he recovers. Taking to Twitter, the star told his nearly 11 million followers: "Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights."

He added: "Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. X."

Last month, the Gavin & Stacey star was close to tears as he admitted that the global pandemic had left him feeling "anxious and sad" and he wasn't finding it easy to adjust.

Speaking from his garage, where he has been filming his show, the 41-year-old told viewers: "I've found it tougher than I ever thought I would. I've found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I've allowed myself to think about my family back home in England, or my friends or the people I love."

"You feel so out of control in it all," he continued. "It feels so beyond our comprehension, all of it, that I’ve found I just get sort of overwhelmed with sadness in it all."

He then added that he’s realised it’s "OK" to feel such emotions. "It's all right to feel a bit sad," he said. "It's OK to feel anxious, and the best thing we can all do is try and breathe through that and try and put our minds in a positive place."