Fearne Cotton is just like the rest of us. The TV star is self-isolating with her husband Jesse Wood, and their two children, Rex, seven, and Honey, four, in their London home, and on Wednesday, the 38-year-old showed just how stressful the lockdown has been – especially when laundry is involved.

Sharing a video of herself inside her laundry room, Fearne can be seen taking a single pair of trousers from the washing machine as she asks her son Rex: "Are you filming me doing the laundry?" to which Rex replies: "Yeah."

The presenter then complains about Jesse putting in his green trousers in the washing machine, despite there being a big pile of whites waiting to be washed. "Oh look, dad just put his trousers in. Thanks dad. Cheers helping everyone else out dad."

Seven-year-old Rex can then be heard calling out to his mum by constantly saying "mum, mum, mum, mum" whilst Fearne pleads with him to go and get dressed.

"This video is a perfect summary of my lock down thus far #mummumum," she captioned the clip, which had an incredible reaction from all of her celebrity friends.

Designer Matthew Williams wrote: "Don't start me on those flat sheets with the elastic corners - a bugger to iron!" whilst former Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman said: "Looks like our place and we don't have young kids!" Good friend Reggie Yates hilariously added: "Oh. My. Life. Hahahahaha Rex went IN!"

A fan of the star seemed comforted by the star's hilarious video, commenting: "This makes me feel 100% better! Especially the 'cheers dad trouser' comment. I HEAR you!" "It's definitely a man thing just washing their own one or two items they need," another one added.

The mother-of-two has been keeping fans updated about how she is coping with lockdown and recently revealed what has helped her stay sane.

"Me and my slightly hairy armpits have just done a 40 minute workout. As a self-professed control freak who isn’t great with change, my daily work out has been a comfort and necessity," she told fans on Tuesday. "My kids may have been arguing over a colouring book throughout but hey we’re all muddling through. Love and good vibes to you all today. Love to those in my family who are showing extreme strength at the moment. Love and good VIBES!"