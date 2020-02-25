Fearne Cotton took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to reveal that she had been rushing with her morning chores and hit her head. The Celebrity Juice star shared a photo of her bruised forehead, and a bump and small cut were visible. The mother-of-two added the caption: "Great start to my day. Smashed my head whilst doing laundry. Happy Wednesday #muststoprushung." It sounds as though Fearne was so busy that she'd forgotten what day of the week it was. We certainly know the feeling!

The 38-year-old is something of a superwoman. Not only is she busy raising the two young children that she shares with husband Jesse Wood – Rex and Honey – but the television star also hosts radio shows, appears on telly and even has a podcast of her very own – Happy Place.

What's more, Fearne is also a dedicated stepmum, and often spends time with Jesse's children from a previous relationship, Arthur, 18, and Lola, 14. The Top of the Pops presenter even shared a sweet birthday tribute in January to mark Arthur's 18th birthday, and it was clear from the gushing message that she shared on Instagram that the pair are incredibly close.

Fearne shared the photo on Instagram

Alongside a rare photo of the teenager, Fearne wrote: "Happy birthday Arthur! My step son is an adult! 18!! A cliche but...where did time go! It’s been a joy watching this chap grow into a kind, gentle and thoughtful young man. Here’s to the next chapter Arthy!"

Fearne first met Jesse, son of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, while in Ibiza in 2011. She soon took on the role of stepmum to Lola and Arthur before welcoming the couple's own children. Fearne previously revealed that being a stepmum taught her a lot about coping with family life before she had children of her own. "It doesn’t necessarily prepare you for having your own kids, but it prepares you for an element of parenthood which is about time management and learning how to keep your relationship afloat within family life," she told GoodtoKnow in 2018.

