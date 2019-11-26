Fearne Cotton has taken to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for her younger brother Jamie. The star shared a snapshot of her sibling, along with a touching tribute – and fans were quick to comment on the striking family resemblance. Fearne, 38, wrote: "Happy birthday to the calmest, wisest, loveliest bloke. My little brother turns 35 today! Mr hollow legs who can eat 3 dinners and stay as slim as a lamppost, drink like a fish and remain relatively hangover free and sleep through the worlds loudest storm. We love you Jamie…. swipe to see the most 80's photo in the world. A fringe, teenage mutant ninja turtles t shirt and a pedalo! Ps yes we have the same nose."

"Omg you can really tell his your brother!! The eyes are really symbolic !!! Have a great day! Happy Birthday," one follower remarked, while a second wrote: "Ahhhh.....Great to see your bro. He is the image of your dad! He looks lovely. Bet you're proud of each other." A third added: "Spit of your dad in the boat pic!!!!!!"

Fearne is the eldest child of parents Mick and Lyn Cotton; Mick works as a sign writer, while her mum is an alternative therapist. They are both incredibly supportive of Fearne's successful TV and writing career, and often feature in photos posted across the star's social media platforms. In January this year, the podcaster shared a throwback photo from her parents’ wedding day, in celebration of their 42nd anniversary. The happy couple were pictured with beaming smiles while signing the marriage register, and Fearne wrote next to it: "Well done to these two for staying married for 42 years! Love you Ma and Pa." One follower wrote in the comments section: "Wow you look so like your mum, I thought that was you for a second", while another said: "Oh wow, you look so like your mum." A third added: "Wow! First look I thought that was you. Absolutely beautiful."