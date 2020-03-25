Fearne Cotton has spoken of the difficulties of having a blended family during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Fearne candidly discussed the ongoing safety measures, and revealed how she and her husband Jesse Wood are tackling the issues that it has presented for their children. Speaking on camera as she home-schooled her seven-year-old son Rex, Fearne told her followers: "I, like many of you, are part of a blended family, and after last night's announcement it's really difficult to know how to play that because my step-kids come and go, from both houses, from our house to their mum and step-dad's.

VIDEO: Fearne Cotton talks about her blended family on Instagram

"And from what we've read, I think the best approach to take is, as long as both sets of parents have no symptoms – or children – and haven't had for the last two weeks, we should be able to continue having the kids dropped off, or picking them up, so that we can spend time with them, because the thought of not seeing them for god knows how long, is tricky. There's so much more I want to say but my brain is scrambled, I haven't had much sleep. So much love to you all, stay home and safe."

Fearne has been married to Jesse Wood – son of Rolling Stones musician Ronnie Wood – since July 2014. Together they share two children; seven-year-old Rex and four-year-old Honey. Fearne is also a stepmother to Jesse's son and daughter, 18-year-old Arthur, and 14-year-old Lola.

Fearne shares two biological children with husband Jesse Wood

Her video comes after Fearne joked that her two children have "no respect for her" during an appearance on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday. She shared: "I have discovered that my children have no respect for me whatsoever and I've got no patience is the other discovery as well! We're trying our best. We're trying our best." That same day Fearne paid a touching tribute to Arthur after it was revealed GCSEs and A-Levels have been cancelled this year in wake of the crisis.

Sharing a photo of all four children on Instagram, Fearne wrote: "So much love to my bloody lovely step son Arthur and all of his mates who have worked so hard for their A levels. To anyone out there who has put huge amounts of effort into GCSE and A level study and now feels completely confused as to what lies ahead, I hope you're O.K. Let’s hope some clarity is offered up soon. Love to you all."