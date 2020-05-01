GMB's Ben Shephard gives new update on friend Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper as he battles coronavirus

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh have given viewers an update on colleague Kate Garraway's husband's condition, telling them that she is "taking it 24 hours at a time" whilst continuing to talk to him every evening.

Speaking on the ITV show earlier on Friday morning, Ben said: "Lots of you, as ever, are constantly getting in touch with me asking for an update on Kate and how Derek is getting on. She posted on Instragram. She, Darcey and Billy were out last night, applauding our carers," he said before reading out Kate's lengthy Instagram statement in which she said that "Derek is still with us" and thanked the NHS for everything they are doing for him and others.

Ranvir interrupted Ben to add: "It's a dreadful time and I think, she is at home with two children and trying to keep it going and it's the total unknown. But she said that as long as he is here, there is absolute hope."

Ben then added that the presenter and her family were taking it 24 hours at a time. "Twenty four hours at a time. He is getting extraordinary care. She gets a chance to phone in the evenings and talk to him."

"He is not responding yet I don't think, to everything that she is saying, but at least he can hear her," added Ranvir, before Ben joked: "That's very standard with Kate. Don't respond to everything."

"Derek sort of ignores her anyways, most of the time," Ranvir jokingly added as they both laughed.

Derek was rushed to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on 30 March, and is still critically ill in intensive care. Kate has been married to the former Labour Party advisor since 2005. Last week, she described this period as "the hardest of my life" on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website. "I have been gradually working through the house decluttering and cleaning. I have been letting the children choose our activities – I am spending a lot of time on my phone so when I am not I throw myself into Lego or battleships or whatever, so they know I am there for them," she wrote.