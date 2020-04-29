Kate Garraway overwhelmed by fan's gesture as husband Derek battles coronavirus

Kate Garraway has expressed her gratitude after being inundated with lovely messages from fans. The Good Morning Britain presenter is currently self-isolating at home as her husband Derek Draper continues to fight for his life in hospital after contracting coronavirus. On Wednesday, the 52-year-old returned to Twitter to thank a well-wisher, who has a candle lit for the presenter's husband. In response to the kind gesture, Kate said: "That’s so wonderful - thank you so much and sending love x #staypositive."

That’s so wonderful - thank you so much and sending love x #staypositive https://t.co/BCbAUVCo6t — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) April 29, 2020

The initial tweet read: "@kategarraway, my mum (who's 80 next week and not a Twitter user!) has asked if I could let you know she lights a candle every day for Derek and for all those suffering from this horrendous virus. We send you and your family lots of love. X" Derek was rushed to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on 30 March, and is still critically ill in intensive care.

Kate has been married to former Labour Party advisor Derek since 2005 and they share two children: Darcey, 14, and William, ten. She has since described this period as "the hardest of my life" on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website. "I have been gradually working through the house decluttering and cleaning. I have been letting the children choose our activities – I am spending a lot of time on my phone so when I am not I throw myself into Lego or battleships or whatever, so they know I am there for them," she wrote.

The couple have been married since 2005

"There are of course moments when I feel exhausted to my bones and I just have to rest but that's ok too. This is an absolutely heartbreaking and emotionally draining time for so many of us." The TV star later added: "And of course, I am hugging the kids whether they like it or not and looking after them is of course a top priority."

