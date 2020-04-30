Kate Garraway shares touching update on critically ill husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has given her weekly update on husband Derek Draper, who continues to battle coronavirus in intensive care after being admitted to hospital last month. The Good Morning Britain star joined the nation in clapping for carers alongside her two children, daughter Darcey, aged 14, and son William, ten, on Thursday evening, sharing a video on Instagram.

Kate shared the video on Instagram

Captioning the clip, Kate wrote: "So much to be grateful for tonight. Derek is still with us but what a battle it is. So grateful too for our amazing #NHS doing so much for Derek every day - wonderful to see all the support for them and our key workers every Thursday. We can’t thank them enough, can we? So brave. Sending love to everyone during this ghastly time, particularly all those struggling for whatever reason- none of this is easy. Thank you so much for your messages - they mean so much to me. Love and so much thanks from me and the whole family."

MORE: Kate Garraway overwhelmed by fan's gesture as husband Derek battles coronavirus

Derek was rushed to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on 30 March, and is still critically ill in intensive care. Kate has been married to the former Labour Party advisor since 2005. Last week, she described this period as "the hardest of my life" on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website. "I have been gradually working through the house decluttering and cleaning. I have been letting the children choose our activities – I am spending a lot of time on my phone so when I am not I throw myself into Lego or battleships or whatever, so they know I am there for them," she wrote.

GALLERY: 6 celebrities in solo lockdown during coronavirus

Kate Garraway and her family

"There are of course moments when I feel exhausted to my bones and I just have to rest but that's ok too. This is an absolutely heartbreaking and emotionally draining time for so many of us." The TV star later added: "And of course, I am hugging the kids whether they like it or not and looking after them is of course a top priority."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.