Martin Lewis is reaping some benefits to being confined to his home during the COVID-19 lockdown – weight loss. The money expert revealed on Friday that he has lost an impressive six pounds since isolating at home with his wife Lara Lewington. Admitting his trimmer figure is down to exercise and healthy eating, Martin also confessed that "a huge dose of stress" played a part in his weight loss. Responding to his own poll on Twitter, in which he asked his followers if they have gained or lost weight in lockdown so far, Martin wrote: "I've lost about six pounds. A mix of massively exercising (home treadmill and free weights) especially cardio out of lung capacity paranoia (I ran 330km in April, prior record 225) and to make up for lost walking steps. Combine that with healthy eating and a huge dose of stress."

Martin Lewis has lost six pounds while in lockdown

One of his followers seemed confused as to why Martin is suffering from stress though, asking him: "What stress... you’ve got a good job and a nice home ay?" Martin didn't take kindly to this assumption and snapped back: "Reading messages from thousands of desperate people, working 24/7 to help, feeling guilty every time I can't, while doing my day job, a new live crisis TV show, managing my normal charity, & starting my coronavirus poverty fund from scratch. I said stressed not in trouble."

Martin Lewis and Lara have been married since 2009

Martin is indeed continuing to help people with their money queries during the pandemic. He is still offering up advice on This Morning and even filming his TV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, from his home with the help of wife Lara. Martin, 47, and Lara have been married since May 2009.

Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012.

