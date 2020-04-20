Martin Lewis 'filled with joy' as he reveals his little sister has become a mother for the first time Martin Lewis revealed his sister had welcomed her first child on Monday

Martin Lewis has been working extra hard since the country went into lockdown four weeks ago, advising worried workers over Twitter, on This Morning and on his show The Martin Lewis Money Show, which airs live on Thursdays. But on Monday the father-of-one finally took a breather to announce some important personal news – his little sister has welcomed her first child.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, he wrote: "Woo hoo. I'm an Uncle again, congratulations to my little sister Talya and her husband Jaymie on the birth of their beautiful daughter, their first child. Sadly we can't visit but we're filled with joy for the three of you."

Martin Lewis with wife Lara

His loyal followers were delighted with the announcement, with one commenting: "Lovely to see good news for a change! Congrats to all." Another joked: "Congrats @MartinSLewis. Bet you’ve opened a savings account for her already."

Martin's happy news comes just days after he was forced to publicly defend his wife Lara Lewington after a Twitter user insinuated she was a gold digger.

"I know you think it's a joke, but actually it's offensive both to me and my wife - you're accusing her of being a gold digger," he told the user of the now deleted comment.

"We've been together for 15 since way before MSE was owt big. And the mutual support and love we give each other is part of where we both are now," he added.

Martin, 47, and Lara have been married since May 2009. Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012.