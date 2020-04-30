Martin Lewis' voice cracks as he sends emotional message to mother-in-law - watch The This Morning money expert has been married to Lara Lewington since 2009

Martin Lewis was trying hard to hold back his tears as he sent an emotional message to his mother-in-law on Thursday. The Money Saving Expert shared a video on his Twitter page to highlight ITV's mental wellness campaign Britain Get Talking amid the coronavirus lockdown. "A message to my mother-in-law, and all the UK's grandparents #BritainGetTalking @itv @WeAreSTV," he tweeted alongside the emotional clip, in which he revealed how much he was missing his daughter's grandmother.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Lewis get emotional during sweet message to mother-in-law

"Here's something I thought I'd never say," he told his followers. "I want to send a message to my mother-in-law. I miss you, more importantly to my little girl's grandma. You're here all the time, she loves you, you make her happy and having the two of you run around and get under my feet when you are here, I do actually miss it."

READ: Why Ben Shephard is hosting Good Morning Britain once a week

Visibly overcome with emotion, Martin continued: "My wife misses you too, so to grandma as we call you, I miss you. And to all the grandparents out there, who aren't with their grandchildren and who aren't giving them the joy and laughter and the wonderful experience that you had, I wish you the best." His followers were quick to reply, with many sharing his sentiments. "I miss my grandson so much it actually feels as if my heart is breaking! Ps thanks for making me cry....for about the 50th time today," tweeted one fan, while another said: "I am used to you giving me really useful advice but wasn't expecting you to make me cry!" A third person wrote: "Wow that is really lovely. What a nice thing to do. It’s very tough but if we stay safe and well we'll get there."

The This Morning money expert is married to Lara Lewington

Martin, 47, has been married to wife Lara Lewington since May 2009. Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple are doting parents to their daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012.

WATCH: David Tennant's wife Georgia shares hilarious video during daily walk

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.