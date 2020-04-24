Martin Lewis shares rare selfie with wife Lara Lewington and shares details of date night

Martin Lewis delighted fans on Thursday as he shared a very rare selfie with his wife Lara Lewington. Taking to Twitter to share the sweet snap, the money expert wrote: "Mrs MSE (@LaraLewington) and I getting my home office ready for tonight's @itvMLshow show. I know the big fundraiser is on BBC, but you can always switch over to us for half an hour, that way hopefully you'll have more in your pocket to donate once you go back."

In the picture, the couple could be seen standing next to each other whilst smiling broadly at the camera. Lara, 42, who has been helping him produce his show from home, could be seen wearing a bright orange top with headphones around her neck, whilst Martin took the picture.

Fans were delighted with the rare look at the couple, with one commenting: "Awww Martin I’ve never seen your wife before! What a lush looking couple," whilst another one joked: "Thanks for all your time, hard work and sacrifice but mate you’re defo punching above your weight there with Mrs MSE LOL."

"And to think it all started with a date in John Lewis!" wrote another follower, making reference to a story Martin has told in the past in which he revealed that when he first started going out with Lara, he impressed her by haggling with a John Lewis salesman to get free bulbs for the lamp he was buying.

Following the end of their successful Thursday night show on ITV, the couple later enjoyed a special dinner together. "Mrs MSE (@LaraLewington) and I need to have our dinner now. As thanks for her brilliant work I've ordered her (& my) favourite take away (ie delivery) - sushi. So I'm signing off to scoff it!" he revealed.

Martin, 47, and Lara have been married since May 2009. Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012.