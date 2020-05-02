Joe Wicks hospitalised as previously injured hand suffers sudden inflammation

The nation's P.E. teacher, Joe Wicks, has been hospitalised after the hand he broke back in March suffered a sudden inflammation on Friday. The father-of-two underwent an operation at Kingston Hospital back in March after breaking a bone in his hand after falling from his bike, and on Friday night, the fitness guru revealed he was headed back into the operation room.

Explaining the situation to his followers via his Instragram stories, Joe revealed that, although the bones had healed and the wires inside had not broken, the soft tissue was "inflamed and possibly infected." Joe admitted himself to the hospital after complaining that his hand had been throbbing and pulsating all night "like liquid hot magma". Despite the pain, however, he powered through his daily 9am fitness session, because he didn't want to disappoint his fans.

Once at the hospital, the star shared several updates. Alongside a picture of an X-ray of his injured hand, he wrote: "Great news. Bones have healed. Wires haven't broken but the soft tissue is inflamed and possibly infected. They are operating today and removing the wires."

READ: Inside The Body Coach Joe Wicks' 2 family homes in London and Los Angeles

He added: "They've given me some strong painkillers which have taken the edge off it."

The 38-year-old later revealed that he was "gowned up" and waiting in the queue ready to be operated on, but sadly he later explained that doctors were unable to go ahead with it because there were other patients in the queue and they were "slower than normal".

"No operation today, I am staying tonight. They are going to give me some morphine and antibiotics on the dripperoo and in the morning, hopefully first thing, I'll be getting the wires taken out."

He later added: "I tell you what, this infection ain't no joke man. I've had codeine up to my eyeballs and now they gave me some liquid morphine and it hasn't even taken the edge off it, it's still absolutely throbbing." Despite there not being an update on his condition on Saturday morning, his wife took to Instagram to share a lovely video of herself and their daughter Indie watching the television, hinting that all was still well with the star.