For many of us, fitness guru Joe Wicks has been a silver lining amid the current coronavirus pandemic, helping us and our children to stay fit and healthy during lockdown. While you may know Joe for keeping families across the UK healthy, you might not know that he also has a family of his own, and is juggling both work and fatherhood during these difficult times. But just how many children does the 33-year-old have? And how much does the world know about them? We investigated…

How many children does Joe Wicks have?

Joe shares two children with his wife, model Rosie Jones, Indie and Marley. The star occasionally shares videos and photos of his daughter and son, however, tends to be private when it comes to family life.

How old are Joe Wick's children?

Joe and Rosie's daughter, Indie, will turn two in July, while little Marley is not even four months old yet, having been born on 14 December. The doting dad revealed his son's name in a sweet Instagram post just days later, writing: "We’ve finally decided on a name for our little boy. His name is Marley. He’s been in the hospital for a week now with an infection but he’s on the mend and getting stronger each day. The staff at the hospital have been so wonderful and so loving to him and Rosie every day. This is the first time he’s properly opened his eyes and he’s just so chilled and relaxed even though he probably feels rough. Welcome to the world my little boy Marley."

In July 2018, when Joe announced the birth of Indie, he once again took to Instagram with a sweet message, writing: "The very first moment we met. Last night at 9.29pm we had our first little baby. A girl weighing 7.2lbs. Rosie and the baby are both in great health and we are all so happy and can't stop cuddling. Thanks to everyone sending well wishes and congratulations. Wish I could respond to them all. Lots of love, Joe, Rosie and baby #thebabycoach."

How is Joe Wicks coping with his children during the COVID-19 lockdown?

Speaking on Russel Brand's Under The Skin podcast, Joe revealed that he has been finding home life difficult under lockdown, saying: "Yesterday was the first day that it all got to me. I'm trying to be a great dad. I'm trying to come down and do the breakfast and cook dinner. I'm trying to keep the house tidy and then I'm trying to do all the interviews and all the workouts, so it's just really tough when you've got two babies."

The fitness star added: "When you've got the first baby and they cry, you pick them up instantly and then the crying stops, you can soothe them. But when you've got two, and one is in your arms and one is rolling around in a nappy, it's mental."

Thankfully, Joe has learned how to balance his emotions while being cooped up indoors, noting: "So I'm working on it every single day to try and take a deep breath, take a minute before I flip and just breathe and answer my children in a loving and respectful way. You have the ability to choose how you react to a stressful situation. You can have a meltdown and see them scream and be upset or else you could just understand that he wants food."