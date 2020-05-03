Strictly's Joanne Clifton reveals date disaster with new boyfriend AJ Jenks

Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton has a new man in her life and she is not letting the new social distancing rules put a damper on their blossoming romance. The couple make an effort every Saturday and dress to the nines as they go on virtual dates together via FaceTime.

But this weekend, date number three got onto a bad start as Joanne had some troubles in the kitchen. Taking to her Instagram stories, the dancer told her followers: "turns out I'm not even capable of boiling water for my pasta."

Despite the hiccup, it all seemed to turn out well in the end, judging by the pictures the professional dancer shared on her Instagram.

"1940's Date Night with my @aj_jenksuk... yes he looked pretty damn good in his tux. 30 minutes earlier we had a big discussion about the bloomin last episode of Game Of Thrones… yet he serenaded me again, I tried to serenade him with my uke… not as good... turns out I'm not even capable of boiling water for my pasta. Can't wait for this to be over so we can actually go on these dates hand in hand. #coronadatenight #coronavirus," she captioned the post.

In the pictures, the 36-year-old can be seen looking stunning in a blue velvet dress, dazzling drop down earrings and an elegant up do. Her makeup is spot on, with dramatic eyes and a gorgeous red lip.

AJ also pulled out all the stops, and dressed in a tuxedo and black bowtie. "She's special! Date night number 3! BRING OUT THE BOW!" he wrote on his Instagram, with Joanne commenting: "LOVE the bow!!"

Joanne is Kevin Clifton's sister, and they've both appeared and won the Glitter Ball on the hit BBC dance show. Joanne won the show alongside Ore Oduba in 2016 and it was months later that she split with her last known boyfriend, Joseph Edward-Bader.

According to The Sun at the time, the Latin and Ballroom queen and her actor beau called it quits after eight months together.