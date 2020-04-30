Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals! On Wednesday, the country singer took to Instagram to share a selection of Polaroid pictures that captured special moments in time. Among them was a never-before-seen photo of the couple sharing a joke during a car ride. The pair looked incredibly loved-up in the snapshot, and Keith had written alongside it: "I won't let you fall". Other Polaroids included one of the singer and Mick Jagger performing on stage, and a throwback photo of a young Keith with long blonde hair, which had been taken during his first-ever visit to Nashville, with the message: "First trip to Nashville… I have no idea why I couldn't get signed?"

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban during a car ride

Keith and Nicole have been married since 2006 and share daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. The celebrity couple have an incredibly strong relationship and the Big Little Lies actress recently opened up about their family unit and how they balance work with looking after their daughters. Talking to WSJ. Magazine, the mother-of-four said: "We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year and then I just don't work as much. Literally – it will become imbalance and we will change it."

The celebrity couple have been married since 2006

The family are currently isolating at their home in Nashville, where Keith has been providing weekly concerts to fans from his music studio in their basement. It sounds like they have been having a wonderful time together too. Keith recently opened up about the activities they have been enjoying. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer said: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house."

It sounds as if Nicole and Keith's children will be following in their parents' footsteps in the future too. While chatting to WSJ. Magazine, The Hours actress touched upon Sunday and Faith's acting credentials, which have seen them have small parts in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Big Little Lies. "They are kind of unusual in that they watch the filming, they are in the films. They have a great work ethic," she said. When asked what she would say if one of her daughters wanted to be actors when they grow up, the doting mum said: "I'd get out of their way."