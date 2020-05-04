Stacey Solomon worries fans as she takes social media break for personal reasons

The usually cheerful Stacey Solomon worried fans on Monday morning when she revealed on her Instagram stories that she was taking a social media break. Posting a picture of her adorable son Rex, the mother-of-three wrote across it: "We are all dressed and ready for the day... I'm going to come off of social media today for personal reason."

The star added: "I really hope you are all ok. I love you all, look after yourselves."

The 30-year-old didn't go into details about why she was taking some time off, but it seems she was feeling better by the afternoon as she briefly returned to share a short video with her more than three million followers. In the clip, Stacey showed off a rainbow drawn by a neighbour. The picture had a sweet note written on the back which read: "Here is a rainbow of hope, we hope it brightens your day! If you would like to please put it in your window and help brighten up other people's days."

Stacey saw the meaningful gift as a sing. "Just received this through the door I know I sound silly but I really so believe in little signs," she wrote across the video, adding: "I thought I'd put it on here hoping that it might brighten someone else's day too."

The star has been brightening up fans' days with her fun and cheerful content, but recently the Loose Women star confessed that she had been struggling with anxiety whilst on lockdown.

Taking to her stories last week, she confessed: "I am off to do our food shop while Hoe hold down the fort here... I don’t know why but I really struggled to leave the house and the shop runs and stuff. I've only done it twice since this all began. I get really comfortable at home in my "safe place" and then feel really anxious to leave."

She added: "But every time I do I realise how important it is to get out (if you can) and do something that you normally used to do and enjoy. So I'm going to do it today. Thinking of those who can't leave their homes."