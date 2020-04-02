Stacey Solomon's 'day made' as Michelle Obama shares post about her Stacey Solomon was delighted with the mention

Stacey Solomon was in for a surprise on Wednesday when fans flocked to her Instagram account to alert her to the fact that former First Lady Michelle Obama had shared a picture on her Instagram and had name-dropped her in the sweet post.

Barack's wife shared a post featuring several tributes from children to doctors, nurses and other first responders and one particular tribute saw a youngster thank her NHS nurse mum for "being so strong" and cheering her up by telling her to "get some sleep, relax and let Stacey Solomon get you giggling."

After being alerted to the sweet note, and the fact that it had been shared by none other than Michelle Obama herself, Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to share her disbelief at the incredible mention.

"So many of you are tagging me in this... Me and Hoe [Joe's nickname] can't stop laughing that I'm on Michelle Obama's grid," she wrote.

She then joked: "I'm 100% sure the queen has no idea who I am but it's made my day none the less. Does anyone know who wrote this? It's so beautiful and warmed my heart and I'd love to say thank you".

Stacey has been delighting fans and cheering them up in these unprecedented times with hilarious videos and content. On Thursday she treated her more than three million followers to a Tik Tok video of herself cleaning her house to Aretha Franklin's hit song R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Her boyfriend Joe made a surprise appearance, with Stacey revealing she had "roped him in", but he had "loved it".

In another small clip, Stacey could be seen hilariously dancing on top of him, captioning it: "Sometimes I wonder why he hasn't proposed yet?" followed by a laughing emoji.

The couple have been together since 2016 and last year they welcomed their first child together, Rex. Stacey has two boys from previous relationships whilst Joe has a 12-year-old son named Harry.