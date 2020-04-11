Stacey Solomon has revealed that she has managed to protect her mental health while in lockdown by keeping her phone in a drawer and switching off the news for a day. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women panelist urged her followers to do the same, assuring them that just 24 hours away from their mobiles could make a difference. What's more, the mother-of-three suggested switching off the news for a day, too, as we all know the coverage of the current coronavirus pandemic can be tough on our morales.

The former X Factor star shared a meme that read: "It's Saturday! So take your phone, put it away, have yourself a beautiful day." Stacey also added a caption of her own, writing: "Good morning everyone. Last Saturday I put my phone in a drawer for the day, turned off the news and it was so good for my mental health, so I'm going to do the same today. Tag a friend who needs a day away from social media and the news… I nominate @mrshinchhome, we FaceTime every day and I know you could do with the day away. Sending you all loads and loads of love."

Stacey shared the advice on Instagram

Stacey and her partner Joe Swash are currently self-isolating together with their baby boy Rex, and are also spending time with Stacey's two boys from previous relationships, Leighton and Zachary, and Joe's son Harry, also from a past relationship.

On Wednesday, Dancing on Ice winner Joe revealed that he may have been suffering from coronavirus symptoms during the ITV show's final, saying that he had experienced a fever and sickness, which was so bad, that following the show he was bed-ridden for a week. "In the final week of the competition I was really ill, I had a bad ear, I was being sick quite a lot, I had a fever," he told Mirror Online. "I think I may have had corona in the last week of Dancing On Ice."

