Ben Shephard has been making the most of his time at home during the lockdown and has even been learning a new skill with his son – juggling! On Tuesday, the Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram to share a video of his son Sam showcasing his catching and throwing techniques in the living room, while watching a tutorial from professional juggling teacher The Fool Monty Jester. Over the past few weeks, Ben and his children Sam and Jack have been having lessons to master the art of juggling to keep themselves entertained at home. The TV star recently posted footage of himself showcasing a new juggling trick called mills mess, and was incredibly proud with his achievement.

VIDEO: Watch Ben Shephard's son Sam showcase his juggling skills

The family have a lovely home to practice their juggling skills in too, and fans have been loving seeing photos inside the property during lockdown. Ben's house features an open-plan living room and dining area with colourful furniture and period features, as well as a spacious kitchen with a Victorian sink and breakfast bar. The garden is something else altogether, featuring a football pitch, vegetable beds and apple trees and even a gin bench – something Ben is particularly proud of.

The Good Morning Britain star's son Sam balanced four juggling balls at once

While Ben has been having fun at home, it's been a worrying time for the star, as his good friend at GMB co-star Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has been battling coronavirus in hospital over the past few weeks. The dad-of-two paid a heartfelt tribute to Kate on Monday as she marked her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Ben shared a photo of the pair of them together, and wrote: "Wanted to send a really happy birthday to my gorgeous friend @kategarraway. It's a really tough time and I'm sure you're not thinking about celebrating (not least because there's been so many birthdays now) but sending you love strength and big virtual hugs. Thinking about you Kate and the family. Xxx."

Earlier on Monday, Ben – who has been standing in for Piers Morgan – had publically sent his well wishes to Kate on GMB, adding that he hoped her two children, 14-year-old Darcey and ten-year-old Billy, were treating her to some cake. Both he and Susanna Reid then sent their love to the TV star.

