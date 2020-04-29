Ben Shepherd welcomes fans into his home and shares sweet video

Ben Shephard is reaching out to his fans on a personal level during the coronavirus lockdown. The Good Morning Britain star hosted a virtual quiz for more than 300 people this week, and it was all for a good cause. Ben, 45, welcomed an astonishing 375 teams into his home on Tuesday evening for the second 'Ben's night in' to help raise money for the Haven House Children's Hospice. He later shared a video on his Instagram account, scrolling through screens of the participants, while asking them all to wave for the camera. Of course, Ben is the perfect choice of quiz master; as well as his role on GMB, he is the host of the very popular ITV show, Tipping Point, which he has fronted since 2012.

WATCH: Ben Shephard hosts a quiz from home for more than 300 people

"What a night!" he captioned his Instagram post. "Hosted the 2nd #bensnightin for @havenhousech and these were just some of the amazing 375 teams that came round to mine for a quiz!! It was flipping brilliant fun, and really overwhelming to see the support for this incredible charity. Thank you to all the teams and especially #anabellesarmy and @iambellafield for sharing your stories about how @havenhousech has helped you and your family. These are tough times for so many reasons, but nights like tonight certainly help to raise a smile and some much needed money. #havenshouse #charity."

WATCH: Ben Shephard gives followers a tour of his incredible garden

It's not just quizzes keeping Ben busy during lockdown, he has also been mastering a new skill – juggling! The TV star has been learning to juggle alongside his two sons, Jack, 14, and 13-year-old Sam. Earlier this month, he shared a video showing the trio watching an online tutorial in a beautiful open plan living space, with a laptop resting on a large wooden dining table. Ben and his youngest child can be seen wearing matching red T-shirts and grey shorts, while Jack is practicing in his blue and white striped dressing gown.

The GMB star shares two sons with wife Annie

Ben shares his sons with wife Annie. The couple were married in 2004, and at the end of March celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. Although festivities had to be muted given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple still marked the milestone occasion with a "lovely" day at home with their boys. "We had a celebration of some sorts," Ben later told Lorraine Kelly on her show. "But what was lovely yesterday, we just sat around and had dinner with the boys. Lots of people - like you were saying - are suddenly eating together more than they were," he added. "It was just a lovely sort of day being at home, being in the garden and thinking, '25 years together is a long old time.'"