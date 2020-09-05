Gordon Ramsay's new video of son Oscar will make your weekend The famous chef shared the clip on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay kicked off the weekend in the most heart-melting way imaginable – sharing a clip of his one-year-old son Oscar driving around the family's front room in his bright orange toy Land Rover.

Little Oscar had his fringe pinned back out of his eyes as he zoomed back and forth – and at the end of the video he let out the cutest little laugh!

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay’s son Oscar is his ultimate mini-me in adorable video

Needless to say, the doting dad's fans were obsessed with the footage, and couldn't help but gush over adorable Oscar in the comment section of Gordon's post.

"This is officially the cutest video on the internet," one of Gordon's followers wrote.

"Vroom vroom Oscar, beep beep out of the way!" another added.

Oscar had a blast in his Land Rover

"Driving on the wrong side of the carpet there!" a third hilariously wrote.

It's not the first time this week that Gordon has dedicated a social media post to his youngest child.

On Monday, the famous chef uploaded some adorable snapshots of Oscar with his bright blonde hair tied up in a little man bun.

The tot could be seen sitting in a baby carrier and sucking on his fingers as his proud dad captured him on camera.

Gordon wrote: "Happy Bun day Monday!"

The Ramsay family are currently staying at their holiday home in Cornwall, with Gordon keeping fans regularly updated on his social media pages.

He posted some more family snapshots over the bank holiday weekend, showing him and Oscar enjoying a swim together.

The images are thought to have been taken in the incredible swimming pool at the family's property, which features a transparent wall overlooking the Cornish coast.

Oscar is clearly in his element in the water, wearing a big smile as his dad supports him. "Swimming lessons done!" Gordon, 53, wrote.

