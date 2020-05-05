Sarah Jessica Parker marks special occasion from the doorstep of her New York home The Sex and the City actress couldn't go to the ball – but that didn't stop her having fun!

Sarah Jessica Parker was one of the many celebrities pining over what would have been the most glamorous night of the year on Monday – the Met Gala. The Sex and the City actress chose not to let the lockdown stop her from marking the special occasion, albeit in a very low-key way, and met up with her good friend Andy Cohen from a distance on her doorstep. The pair replaced their show-stopping outfits for protective masks, but looked happy as they enjoyed a catch-up. Sarah shared a photo of them on Instagram, along with photos of herself at past Met Gala events, and wrote: "Now and then." Andy also shared the snap on his Instagram page, with the caption: "Met ready."

Sarah Jessica Parker marked the Met Gala from outside her front door

The Carrie Bradshaw star is currently splitting her time between her home in Greenwich Village and her summer house in the Hamptons during the lockdown. Sarah lives with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha. Last week, the actress shared several videos of her view from the Big Apple while staying at her townhouse. These included a clip from the balcony of her bedroom, overlooking her neighbours who were all standing outside their windows cheering for the key workers in the city, a ritual that New Yorkers do each evening at 7pm. A second video was taken from the top of her roof, and Sarah panned the camera around to reveal the incredible view of the skyscrapers in the distance.

The Sex and the City star is isolating with her family in New York

Over the past few weeks, Sarah has been praised for being down-to-earth by her social media followers, having shared a number of videos of herself doing normal household chores such as sorting out the laundry and loading the dishwasher. The star has also given several glimpses inside her two homes, and it's clear she has an eye for design. In 2014, Sarah gave fans an access-all-areas look inside her house during an appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions. The interview took place in the living room at her townhouse, which has gorgeous green velvet sofas and has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with novels and family photos. Paintings hang on the walls, and there is an antique sideboard and vintage drinks tray. A grand piano is in the large living space too, and all the family enjoy playing it. The actress recently shared a sweet photo of her twins doing a duet to Heart and Soul. In the caption, the doting mum wrote: "Heart and Soul. With clean hands. Over and over. For however long." --

