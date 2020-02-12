Strictly pro Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend, social media star Joe Sugg, took some time out to relax earlier this week. The lovebirds have had a hectic few months which included Christmas with Dianne's family in Australia, marriage rumours, and the dancer's commitment to the Strictly live tour. The couple took their mind off everything this week though, as they enjoyed a romantic break at the Retreat East hotel in Suffolk. Dianne shared a series of photos to her Stories showing her and Joe in the sauna, playing pool, and enjoying a delicious spread.

Fans were especially delighted by a series of photos the 30-year-old shared that showed her standing up in a bubble bath, covered only by an artfully held up slice of grapefruit. Posing with fruit and vegetables (and writing an accompanying caption that makes reference to the produce in question) has become a fun social media tradition for the couple, and several of the dancer's Instagram Stories showed her brainstorming what pictures to take next while she was on the Strictly tour bus over the previous couple of months.

The couple's fans love their fun sense of humour

The Australian captioned her latest snap: "We are eternally grapeful for being able to stay at retreat east these last few days it simply has been the zest! We managed to squeeze a lot into our day from yoga to massages even a vitamin c facial all sounds very appealing, doesn’t it! @retreateast #thankyou #vacay #gifted #retreat." Her followers were clearly tickled by her latest quips, with one writing; "These photos are getting better every time," "Haha love this," and: "Cutest hope you having a grape time ahaha."

Other fans just wished the couple a nice break, commenting: "Glad you’ve both had a lovely relax together" and: "Glad you’ve had a relaxing couple of days xxx." The couple, who met when they were paired together on Strictly in 2018, won't have much time to relax for the next few months as they gear up to take their live show on the road. Featuring comedy, music, and dancing, the stage production will kick off on 27 March.

