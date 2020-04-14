Joe Sugg surprises girlfriend Dianne Buswell with the most epic Easter gift The cute couple appeared on Strictly Come Dancing together in 2018

Joe Sugg surprised Dianne Buswell over the Easter weekend with the sweetest gesture to make lockdown a bit more bearable for them both. The social media star built an at-home cinema for his professional dancer girlfriend, who he met when he competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, on the balcony of their flat – and it looks amazing!

Taking to his Tik Tok account, the 28-year-old posted a time-lapse video of him building the cosy creation, complete with a make-shift screen, projector, blankets and, of course, an Easter egg. The former Strictly finalist then brought out Dianne onto the balcony covering her eyes to keep it a surprise, revealing the finished set-up much to her delight, before the two settled down to watch an episode of Friends. Cute.

Joe showed off his creation to his Tik Tok followers

The adorable gesture proved to be a big hit on Joe's Tik Tok page, which now has over 900,000 followers, with the video getting over one million views and over 300,000 likes. Many were quick to praise Joe for his romantic gift, with one commenting: "You two are the cutest! This just melts my heart." Many also joked about the standards Joe has now created, as one follower wrote: "Sorry but if my boyfriend doesn't do this I'll be upset," and another quipped: "If I don't get this then there's no point in me living."

The cute creation was a surprise for Dianne

And it seems that as well as watching TV together, both Joe and Dianne have been using their imaginations to recreate their favourite shows to keep them entertained, in particular Tiger King. Joe posted a hilarious picture of the two dressed up as the show's most famous cast members, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, prompting a huge response.

The couple hilariously dressed up as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic from Tiger King

Joe captioned the post: "It's easier to social distance when you're both dressed as two people that hate each other." Fellow Strictly star and 2018 champion Stacey Dooley loved the re-enactment and commented: "I'm done," while Dianne's dance colleague Katya Jones wrote: "That wig" complete with a crying-with-laughter emoji.

