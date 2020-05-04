Dianne Buswell has enjoyed a very colourful start to the week! The flame-haired Strictly dancer took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a series of snaps showing her in a bath filled with flowers. The striking pictures show Dianne wearing a floral cutaway swimsuit and laying back in the bath, with her hair in the water. In her playful caption, the star wrote: "Opsy daisy the garden made its way into the bath tub! But I lilac it! Anyway it's Monday have a bloomin good week all."

Dianne Buswell shared a series of snaps from her bathroom

Dianne, 30, and her boyfriend Joe Sugg, 28, are currently self-isolating together at their home in London. Joe bought the modern flat in 2016, and the couple frequently share posts from inside the property with their fans on Instagram. They have certainly been keeping their fans entertained during lockdown; just recently, they paid tribute to one of their favourite shows, Tiger King, by dressing up as the show’s most famous cast members, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Joe later went on to share a photo of his 'first tattoo', posting a childhood snapshot showing him posing in his swimshorts on holiday. Dianne was especially delighted by the post. "I'm obsessed!" she wrote, alongside a series of red love heart emojis. She later added: "Also, I swear you still wear those shorts!"

MORE: See inside Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell's London home with Joe Sugg

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Sugg sings to Dianne Buswell

MORE: Stacey Dooley's love life: everything you need to know about her relationships

The couple first met in 2018 when they were partnered together on the BBC dancing show, and have lived together since August last year. During a recent appearance on This Morning, they spoke candidly about the moment they realised they had feelings for each other. "Honestly during [Strictly], you are so busy, that there's not even time to even think about that you're training so hard," explained Dianne. She continued: "It wasn't until after that we thought 'Oh I kind of miss seeing you every day, every hour of the day.'"