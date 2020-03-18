Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have announced their decision to postpone their tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The real life couple had been due to hit the road in March and April for 20 performances across the country. But both took to Instagram on Tuesday night to confirm the tour is off – for now. In a shared statement, Dianne, 30, and Joe, 28, told fans: "We have been working really hard on the show and it is going to be great, which makes this extra hard. Rescheduling shows is the last thing we want to do, but these are strange times and we have to keep everyone safe.

"We are working to try and reschedule as quickly as possible so that people can exchange their tickets into new dates, but where that is not possible, refunds will be issued from your point of purchase. Venues and ticketing companies are working in difficult circumstances at the moment so please bear with them as they work through all this. We love you all and look forward to seeing you in person again soon. In the meantime, please keep yourselves healthy and safe. Xxx."

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been forced to postpone their tour

Dianne and Joe aren't the only Strictly stars affected by the pandemic. This week, Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara confirmed that have been forced to postpone their Remembering The Oscars Tour until 2021. Sharing a photo on Instagram of himself and Janette with their dancers on Tuesday, Aljaz wrote: "This is a truly sad post for us, but following the official advice of the government and the closure of theatres, it is with regret that we will be rescheduling our tour of @rememberingtour to a later date in 2021. While this will be really disappointing news, the health and safety of our cast, company and everyone is paramount."

Joe and Dianne met when they were partnered together on Strictly in 2018, and in August 2019 started living together. Joe asked his girlfriend to move into his home in a sweet video posted on YouTube. Showing his fans the gift he had bought Dianne – which consisted of a Lego model of himself and his lady love with the words, 'This year's love every year' written underneath – Joe explained: "I wanted to get Diane this little gift to kind of say, 'Dianne do you want to move in with me?' so it would be like a moving in gift. Dianne sort of basically lives here anyway but I never officially said 'do you want to move in with me properly?'"

He added: "Technically she doesn't live with me and she's been away on tour all year - obviously now she's got Strictly coming up - she's a very, very busy girl so she's not actually around a lot. We never actually said we are living together so I thought I would make it official by getting her a gift." Since then their romance has gone from strength to strength, with the couple even spending Christmas with Dianne's family in her native Australia.