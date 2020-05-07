Kim Kardashian shares picture of Saint and North's impressive shoe collection

Kim Kardashian has been keeping busy during the lockdown and has taken on the challenge of sorting out her children's wardrobes. Most recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tackled North, six, and four-year-old Saint's shoe closets – and they have quite the collection! Taking to Instagram, the star shared a picture of just some of her children's shoes, which consisted mainly of trainers and slides from Kanye West's Yeezy collection. Having Kanye as a dad has meant that the Kardashian-West siblings have plenty of cool footwear options, and most recently, two-year-old Chicago was pictured wearing a pair of infant slides during a family movie night.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look inside Kim Kardashian's children's playroom

As well as sorting out her children's clothes, Kim has also been organising photos of them into separate albums on her computer. The doting mum has accumulated plenty of adorable pictures of North, Saint, Chicago and 11-month-old Psalm, and during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, she showed some of the cute images she was saving, including one of Chicago dressed up in a wig. "She looks like Annie," Jimmy joked when he saw the picture.

MORE: George Clooney looks unrecognisable at his school prom in unearthed photo

North and Saint have an impressive collection of Yeezy shoes

While it is hectic in a household with young children, Kim has been having a lovely time with her family and revealed that her children think it is wonderful. "It's honestly so fun in the house with all the kids. They love it, they honestly think it's the best thing ever," she told Jimmy. Last month at the beginning of the lockdown, Kim had taken to social media to ask her followers for ideas to entertain her children, but the beauty mogul admitted that she didn't get the response she was hoping for. The star revealed that the majority of her fans had told her that she shouldn't be stuck for ideas as she has a lot of money.

READ: Friends star Courteney Cox reveals how she was affected by coronavirus

The Kardashian-West family are isolating at their home in Hidden Hills

While Kim has been focusing on her family during the lockdown, the star has also been connecting with fans online. Recently, she posted a hilarious video of herself trying to film a makeup tutorial from her bathroom, but was interrupted by North, who wanted to join in. "My kids won't leave me alone," Kim said to the camera, causing the six-year-old to react: "Hey! That's mean." North also had a starring role in another of her mum's videos last month, after Kim posted footage on California governor Gavin Newsom's Instagram account to encourage local residents to stay at home. "You should be more busy [with] your kids, not your friends," the little girl told her mum.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.