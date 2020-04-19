Kim Kardashian has been having fun spending quality time with her children during the coronavirus lockdown and it looks as if they are finding some rather imaginative ways to entertain themselves! During an interview with Jimmy Fallon for his at-home version of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Skims founder showed the host an adorable photo from her phone of Chicago dressed up in a wig. "I went into the other room and my daughter dressed up my little daughter like that. With a wig on, she was just walking around like that," Kim said, to which Jimmy replied: "She looks like Annie!"

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago was dressed up by big sister North!

Admitting that she was "hiding" from her children while taking part in the interview inside Kris Jenner's glam room - having entered the space through a separate door to avoid being in close contact with her mum – Kim opened up about her daily routine involving her children's school work. "My daughter's six, and then they have to stop for PE, they have to go and run up and down in the backyard. Or they have to do yoga," she said, adding that all her kids enjoy making forts in the house. "Every room in the house is a different fort," the mother-of-four disclosed.

Kim and Kanye West are in lockdown with their four young children

While it is hectic in a household with young children, Kim has been having a lovely time with her family and revealed that her children think it is wonderful. "It's honestly so fun in the house with all the kids. They love it, they honestly think it's the best thing ever," she told Jimmy. Last month at the beginning of the lockdown, Kim had taken to social media to ask her followers for ideas to entertain her children, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she didn't get the response she was hoping for. The star told Jimmy that the majority of her fans had told her that she shouldn't be stuck for ideas as she has a lot of money.

The star recently shared a hilarious video of herself trying to get a few minutes' peace and quiet while doing a makeup tutorial but was interrupted by North, who wanted to copy her mum. "My kids won't leave me alone," Kim said to the camera, causing the six-year-old to react: "Hey! That's mean." North also had a starring role in another of her mum's videos last week, after Kim posted footage on California governor Gavin Newsom's Instagram account to encourage local residents to stay at home. "You should be more busy [with] your kids, not your friends," North told her mum.

