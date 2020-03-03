Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter North is a star in the making! The six-year-old confidently got up on stage on Monday night during her dad's Yeezy fashion show, to perform a rap to the audience. Cheered on by her doting parents, North looked like she was having a wonderful time, but while it looked like it had been planned, Kim has revealed that it was a last-minute addition to the show. Taking to Instagram after the event, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote: "I'm so proud of my Northie! Her first performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dad's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to @zazathecreator North hopes you like the remix!"

VIDEO: The Kardashian kids over the years

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were so proud of daughter North's rapping debut

During North's performance, the little girl gave a shout out to her cousin Penelope Disick, who was watching in the audience with her mum, Kourtney Kardashian. The pair arrived at the fashion show with matching braided hair extensions, as did Kim. The group have been in the French capital since the weekend, and have been turning heads in fashion-forward outfits while exploring the city. Kim and North twinned in head-to-toe leather outfits to watch Kanye's Sunday Service choir perform during Fashion Week. Kourtney has also been rocking a number of leather ensembles, while Penelope has been looking adorable in clashing prints.

Kim explained North's performance wasn't planned

While Monday night was North's first public performance, the little girl previously showed off her rapping skills at a school disco last month. In February, footage emerged of the mini Kardashian-West taking centre stage in front of her classmates and their parents as she belted out lyrics to a song she had made up. North was joined by Kanye who had accompanied her to the event, and he was beaming with pride as he watched his daughter follow in his footsteps. North has also shown her creative side on TikTok, having created a number of dance routines on the social media platform, most recently with mum Kim.

While the Kardashian-West children lead privileged lives, Kim and Kanye are doing their best to ensure that they have a normal childhood, despite being in the spotlight. In an interview with Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018, Kim opened up about their parenting style, and how they try to balance giving their children a normal childhood while growing up in the public eye. The star revealed that North, then five, had asked her about fame following a conversation with her cousin Penelope. "I just recently told a story about how North asked why I was famous and what's fame. And that she and Penelope had a conversation where she said: "Do you know that you're famous?'" Kim explained.

