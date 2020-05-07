Courteney Cox has opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her personally during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday. The Friends star told the chat show host that she has had some friends staying with her at home in Malibu and that they both contracted COVID-19 after leaving her house for three days and then returning. "In those three days, they both got COVID. One was completely asymptomatic and the other one, it took him down. He had symptoms, three days after that he was in hospital on a ventilator, kidneys shut down... this a very young athletic guy and his husband was completely asymptomatic," she said. Luckily, Courteney's friend is now out of hospital, but she told Ellen that it had been an incredibly scary time.

Courteney Cox's friends who stayed at her home tested positive for coronavirus

The Hollywood star is isolating with her teenage daughter Coco but has been missing her boyfriend Johnny McDaid. "I have not seen him for so long. We spent a lot of time on Facebook but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard," she said. Courteney has been keeping occupied during the lockdown by doing TikTok videos with her daughter and playing the piano – something she's incredibly good at. The mother-of-one has been sharing a number of videos of herself showcasing her musical talents on social media, accompanied by Coco on the vocal cords.

The Friends star is having fun spending time with daughter Coco during the lockdown

Courteney has also been taking part in Friends-related quizzes, including one with Celeste Barber. The star admitted that she isn't as up to speed as she should be with her knowledge, but has now started watching it from the beginning and has been enjoying it very much. The actress starred in the hit sitcom alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow, and the group are planning a reunion show when the lockdown is over, much to the delight of fans. What's more, they are doing their bit to help support key workers fighting against COVID-19 by joining the All In Challenge, to help raise funds for charities across America. The scheme has invited fans of the show to donate money to the fund, and a person selected at random will be invited to join the Friends cast along with their own friends, to have lunch when they film the reunion show.

