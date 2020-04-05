Kim Kardashian reveals how she's bonding with North and Chicago during coronavirus lockdown The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to four children

Kim Kardashian has been spending quality time with her family during the coronavirus lockdown, and through doing so the doting mum has been learning new things too. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been bonding with her two daughters, North, six, and Chicago, two, by experimenting with new hairstyles on them. The doting mum took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a sweet photo of North with bunches tied up in colourful hairbands, and wrote alongside it: "This pic is old but one thing I am doing during this time is practicing hairstyles on my girls!"

Kim Kardashian is enjoying practicing hairstyles on her daughters

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago melts hearts

In the photo Kim shared, North was holding onto a frog, and the star also revealed that she was looking forward to going on a nature hunt with her children at night to look for frogs in the garden. "Something we are doing tonight is getting flashlights and frog watching. There are so many in our backyard at night! I will try to post pics if we spot any on my stories," she wrote. As well as North and Chicago, Kim and husband Kanye West also share sons Saint, four, and Psalm, ten months.

Kim and Kanye West are in lockdown in LA with their four children

While Kim is having fun with her children, like all parents, she is also facing challenges. Admitting it was a struggle at times and that she now has a newfound respect for teachers, the Skims founder told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough." On homeschooling North and Saint, she added: "They [teachers] deserve so much."

"It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," Kim added. The star also revealed that she was enjoying the slow pace of her life currently, as she is normally travelling a lot for work. "I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," she continued. "I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry And The Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn't have watched and it's so much fun! So I love the family bonding stuff but I mean I've been doing laundry and cooking and we're now – I mean, the kids just got on spring break, thank god – being their teacher too."

