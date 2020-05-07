To mark George Clooney's birthday on Wednesday, MyHeritage have unleashed some incredible throwback photos of the Hollywood star from his time at secondary school. The Ocean's Eleven star attended Augusta High School, and pictures of the dad-of-two and his classmates from their yearbook have been published by the website, who have colourised the images. The Catch-22 star features in a number of the pages of leavers' book, including one from his prom. As expected, George looked handsome dressed in a white tuxedo, which had a flower pinned to his jacket pocket. While he looks almost unrecognisbale, his trademark dark eyes and heavy brows give the game away.

George Clooney at his school prom at Augusta High School

As well as photos from prom, George also features in a picture with his baseball team, where he is proudly seated in the centre of the front row. The award-winning actor was also a member of beta club and the science club during his school days. George was born in Kentucky and throughout his childhood, he travelled around Ohio with his family. His mum was a former model while his dad was a TV host. The star's aunt, Rosemary Clooney, meanwhile, worked as a singer. Acting wasn't on his radar until his cousin Miguel Ferrer, also an actor, came to visit with his dad Jose Ferrer, and they persuaded him to come to Hollywood. Talking to CNN in 2018, George recalled: "My cousin Miguel said: 'You got to come to Hollywood to become an actor,' and I said: 'Okay'. That's kind of how it happened. It was an accident in a way. I was cutting tobacco at the time."

The Hollywood star was on a number of teams during his school days

The star – who lives between London and Los Angeles with wife Amal Clooney and their twins Alexander and Ella, has previously opened up about his experience in the spotlight and admitted that he is unfazed by fame, but that it comes with restrictions. "What's the guy in the big house on the hill got to complain about? The big house on a hill is isolating. There's no other way to see it. There are restrictions to this kind of fame. I haven't walked in Central Park for 15 years. I'd like to, you know?"

As well as an incredible home in LA, George has a home in Lake Como, Italy, which he bought in 2011 as a retreat from his life in the spotlight. "If I could I'd be out on the boat every day. I'd sit out on the lake and read a book. But every time you go out, it's a scene. Other boats follow you, photographers follow you," he said.

MyHeritage is offering free access to its Yearbook collection until 23rd May 2020. (The collection consists of 290 million names, from yearbooks across the U.S. from 1890 until 1979).

