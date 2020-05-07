Holly Willoughby has admitted that she gets "frustrated" talking about diets during a discussion on Adele's jaw-dropping weight loss. The 39-year-old, who has remained tight-lipped on her own body transformation over fear of influencing young fans, revealed on This Morning on Thursday that she doesn't like to delve too much into people's diet and exercise regimes. Speaking to Vanessa Feltz via video link, one day after Adele stunned fans with her slimmed-down physique, Holly said: "I get very frustrated when we're talking about diets. I know you've been on here talking about your own battle with weight loss and you tried every diet in the book and none of those worked for you and you went for more drastic measures which, for you, worked out brilliantly."

Adele stunned fans with her dramatic weight loss

Holly has refused to discuss her own weight loss over the years, telling Prima magazine in 2017 that she feared influencing those with eating disorders. She said: "I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders and I know that some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people's diets. I just can't contribute to that. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me. I'm quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it's not the most important thing."

Holly Willoughby has refused to discuss her own body transformation

It was previously revealed that Holly uses Pilates to strengthen her core and maintain her slender shape. Dan Baldwin's wife first started Pilates after welcoming her second child, daughter Belle, in 2012. She embarked on weekly sessions at her home with fitness guru Lynne Robinson, the director of London-based Body Control Pilates. Lynne previously spoke to HELLO! about the star's transformation from her curvier hourglass figure into a much slimmer shape, which she said was quite normal.

Holly Willoughby is said to be a fan of pilates

She said: "In ten sessions you'll feel the difference, in 20 you'll see the difference, and in 30 you'll have a new body!" Lynne also added that Holly was a joy to be around. "With Holly, I really enjoyed teaching her, we always made sure we had a bit of a giggle as well, and of course, I would love to think that with everybody I've taught they're still carrying on… The books and the DVD's, they're very steady teaching that you can go back to again and again," she said.

