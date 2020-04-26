Holly Willoughby reveals latest lockdown activity – and many of her fans relate! Looks like the This Morning presenter has green fingers

Holly Willoughby shared a selfie to Instagram that showed one of the new ways the star is filling her time during lockdown. The This Morning star posted the photo on Sunday afternoon and it showed her standing proudly in her garden, with two vegetable planting bags in front of her, both of them filled with soil and potatoes. The stunning blonde held a trowel and even looked gorgeous in her gardening gear, which included wellies, a grey sweatshirt and a polka dot hair scarf. She captioned the photo with just a row of emojis, featuring a potato, plant shoots, water, sunshine, and a green heart.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals her husband's annoying habit

Holly's famous friends were among the first to express their approval, with Dermot O'Leary commenting: "Now we’re talking x," and fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes adding: "Yessssssss." Other fans chimed in too, saying: "Sunday spuds [heart-eyes emojis]," and: "Go On with the potatoes. LOVE you." A handful also admitted that they were trying to grow their own produce, too. One wrote: "We have a vegetable patch for the first time!" Others commented: "Great minds think alike, that’s what I’ve just been doing," and: "I’m trying to grow sunflowers! They’ve not made an appearance yet though but it’s only been 5 days."

Holly showed off her gardening skills via Instagram

As journalists are classified as essential workers, Holly is still going to work as usual between Monday and Thursday, presenting This Morning alongside her co-host Philip Schofield. However, she's at home the rest of the time, where, like many busy parents, she is balancing time alone with time with her family. The 39-year-old married TV producer Dan Baldwin in 2007 and the couple share three children: sons Harry, ten, and Chester, five, and nine-year-old daughter Belle.

Earlier in the week, the star shared a rare photo with her youngest son to help promote a new Marks & Spencer T-shirt which is being sold in aid of NHS Charities Together. In the sweet picture, both Holly and Chester wore the tops, but while the TV star beamed for the camera, just a hint of her son's smile could be seen.

