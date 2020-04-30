Holly WilloughbyThis Morning's Phillip Schofield left horrified as Holly Willoughby makes pregnancy joke

This Morning's Phillip Schofield recently reacted with excitement at his colleague Rochelle Humes' pregnancy, but it seems that if it had been good friend Holly Willoughby, he wouldn't have reacted quite the same. On Thursday, Holly, 39, shared a video on her Instagram stories, which saw her take part in the "Which This Morning presenter are you?" game. After getting Rochelle, the mother-of three quickly joked: "I'm Rochelle, does that mean I am pregnant?"

Whilst most of the team, who are not visible in the clip, laughed at the funny comment, Phillip could be heard shouting from the other side: "oh no, no, no, no, no!"

"What a way to find out," Holly joked, before telling Phillip, "Thank you so much…". The clip, which only lasts 15 seconds got cut off before the presenter could finish the sentence, but we think Phillip might have been in a bit of trouble for his jokey reaction!

Despite Thursday being the last day of the week for Holly, it's probably the busiest as she also films Celebrity Juice alongside Keith Lemon. And for this week's show, the star re-wore one of her favourite dresses ever, the £2000 sequinned rainbow dress by Ashish she wore back in 2017 to appear on The Jonathan Ross show. "Filming Celebrity Juice in lockdown… broken out the rainbow for birthday boy Keith Lemon... added a new accessory… thank you Mike Skinner," she said as she posed in her gorgeous dress with a virtual The Streets gold chain necklace around her neck.

Holly and rapper Mike and good friends and last year the This Morning star celebrated her 38th birthday partying at The Streets' Brixton Academy gig.

Sharing a grainy black and white shot of herself drinking from a plastic cup while wearing a Streets VIP wristband, the star wrote at the time: "Just about sums it up… @mikeskinnerltd @o2academybrix."