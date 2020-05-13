Matt Baker finally reveals names of the two new additions to the family The former One Show host shared the news on Instagram

Matt Baker has finally announced the names of the two lambs that he and his family had recently welcomed to the farm. Last month, the former One Show host asked his Instagram followers to help come up with some names for the new arrivals. And on Tuesday, Matt confirmed he decided to go with something Hollywood inspired - Arnie and Danny! Tagging actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Matt simply wrote: "The Twins… Arnie and Danny." The names are a clear nod to Arnold and his Twins co-star Danny DeVito. "Thanks for your suggestions," he added.

Matt Baker shared this new update

In April, Matt celebrated the arrival by uploading a sweet snapshot showing the lambs, writing: "Twins!! Look at these new arrivals on our farm - What shall we call them???- both boys #twins #lambs #farmlife #newborn #names." Running the farm is a family affair, with Matt's two children – son Luke and daughter Molly – happy to get stuck in with the daily chores. The star previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

READ: Alex Jones reveals disappointment over not saying a proper goodbye to Matt Baker

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker waves goodbye to The One Show in emotional episode

Matt, 42, shares Luke, 12, and ten-year-old Molly with his wife, Nicola Mooney. Family life is incredibly important to the star – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show after nine years in order to spend more time with his loved ones.

MORE: Alex Jones bakes chocolate-indulgent birthday cake for Kit's first birthday

Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, Matt recently told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.