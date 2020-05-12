Alex Jones reveals disappointment over not saying a proper goodbye to Matt Baker

The One Show host Alex Jones has expressed her sorrow over not being able to say a proper goodbye to her former co-host Matt Baker on his last day back in March. The pair, who sat alongside each other on the sofa for nine years, were forced to spend his final episode apart from one another amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We never planned for him to say goodbye from his sofa but it was just the situation we were in," she told WhatsOnTv.

Alex Jones and Matt Baker have worked together for almost a decade

"I was really disappointed he wasn't in the studio but then, if he had been, it would have been really odd that I couldn't have given him a hug. So, in some ways, it was perhaps better that we had that screen between us." Meanwhile, Alex has since revealed that no-one has been hired to permanently fill his seat. Over the past few weeks, she has been fronting the show alongside the likes of Gethin Jones and Michael Ball.

MORE: Alex Jones shares sweet photo with Matt Baker after his One Show exit

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex and Matt say goodbye on The One Show

Speaking about life at home with her two young boys in lockdown, Alex explained: "Some days I think, 'It's fine, I've got this.' Then other days, I look at my son Teddy, who's three, and he looks a bit down and he's asking, 'Why don’t I have any friends anymore, Mummy?' and I can't bear it!"

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals Pasha Kovalev's mum is stranded with them amid lockdown

She added: "My youngest, Kit, will be one in a few weeks and I know it'll be an emotional day with my parents not allowed to be there. I miss them, my sister and my friends loads – but you've just got to keep going with the lockdown and hope that, at some point, we'll all be reunited and maybe we'll be slightly better people for it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.