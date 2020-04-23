Matt Baker reveals adorable new addition to his home – see photo The Big Night In host lives on a farm with his family

The Big Night In host Matt Baker has an idyllic family life away from the spotlight and lives in Hertfordshire on a farm. What's more, the former Blue Peter presenter is often celebrating new arrivals to his clan, and he regularly shares the news on social media, much to the delight of his fans. Earlier this year, the former One Show host revealed on Instagram that they had welcomed a new little lamb, and shared a picture of the adorable baby sheep snuggled up in a bucket full of straw that had been positioned under a warm lamp. To the left of the photo, feeding equipment was visible, and in his caption Matt explained that the lamb had been born early and was in need of a helping hand. The dad-of-two explained: "Early lamb born first thing this morning. Sometimes you have to offer a helping hand – hope she makes it."

Matt Baker shared the sweet photo of his latest family addition on Instagram

The 42-year-old lives with his wife Nicola and their two young children, Molly and Luke, on a farm in Hertfordshire. Working at the farm is a family affair as the couple's children tend to get stuck in when it comes down to helping out with the daily chores. He previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep.

Matt juggles his television career with working as a farmer and caring for the family's huge array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys. He has previously said he loves the rural lifestyle so much he tries to be "back home as quick as possible" after work - a sentiment that has no doubt influenced Matt's decision to leave The One Show.

The star previously shared another farm-related photo on Instagram, sharing an amusing snap showing how one of their sheep had managed to get inside their house. Posting an image of the animal standing inside his utility room, Matt wrote: "Just rang home – my daughter said 'mum's going to send you a picture of the utility room…don't worry everything is now sorted."

