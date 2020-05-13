Despite the nationwide lockdown, Alex Jones has pulled out all the stops to make sure her youngest son Kit celebrates his first birthday in style! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the One Show host shared a snap of the beautiful cake she made with her eldest son Teddy. Ahead of Kit's party over Zoom, the mother-and-son duo baked a chocolate cake layered with whipped cream and dusted with icing sugar.

Alex Jones made this lovely birthday cake for Kit's first birthday

"We're making Kit's cake for our Zoom party," wrote Alex. "Hoping it's a bit better than past efforts." The doting mum-of-two referenced the cake she baked a few weeks ago - a cake with bright blue royal icing – however, the icing did not stretch across the entire cake and had a number of cracks across the surface. "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious," she joked last month.

The day before, Alex decided to decorate her home with balloons – however, things didn't exactly go to plan. She documented her attempts to fill the balloons with gold foil circles, telling fans: "Decorating for little Kit's birthday tomorrow… These balloons are more trouble than their worth!!!" She followed it up with a photo of the balloons in situ, with two arranged around a bronze wall lamp. "That doesn't look great does it?!" the 43-year-old wrote.

The presenter also posted a snap of her eldest son helping

Little Kit is the star's second son with her husband, New Zealand insurance broker Charlie Thomson. The couple were married on New Year's Eve in 2015 at Cardiff Castle, and in January 2017, they welcomed their first child together, Teddy, now three. Two years later, his little brother arrived.

Kit's birthday comes shortly after the TV star was forced to celebrate her 43rd birthday in March, when social-distancing was almost in full swing. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Alex returned to The One Show following her maternity leave with Kit, and has been continuing to front the show each weekday.

