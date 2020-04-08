A week after his departure from The One Show, presenter Alex Jones has taken a trip down memory lane with Matt Baker. The mum-of-two shared a sweet throwback photo with her former co-host of nine years from an old party on Instagram. "Remember this @mattbakerofficial?" Alex simply captioned the snap on her Stories. The pair said goodbye on 31 March, with Matt appearing via video link from his home in Hertfordshire as he was self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Jones posted this throwback snap with Matt Baker

On their final episode together, Alex was close to tears, while Matt looked visibly emotional. Although he was in his living room, Alex explained that the original plan was to have lots of drink, snacks and "a hangover" the following day to mark Matt's nine years on the famous red sofa. The former Blue Peter presenter had a glass of gin and tonic with him to hand instead, and admitted he had kept his pet dog Bob with him during the show so that he had his paw to squeeze if he started feeling emotional.

"I've loved every single second I really have," he told Alex. "And I've watched your life change, you got married, you've got two children, and it's quite amazing really isn't it? That we have been there together for nine, nearly ten years. And that's rare in the world of television."

Meanwhile, Alex recently revealed that no-one has been hired to permanently fill his seat. Instead, show bosses have decided, for the time being, to introduce a new host every week following Matt's departure. "We decided that we aren’t going to rush into a decision of who to replace him," Alex recently told the Sun's TV Mag. "Matt nailed it, but it’s a hard job. And it's got to be someone I can have a laugh with."

