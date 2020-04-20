Matt Baker will certainly have his hands full over the coming weeks. The former One Show star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the arrival of some new additions to his family – little lambs! Matt, who lives on a farm in Hertfordshire, uploaded a snapshot showing the adorable arrivals, writing: "Twins!! Look at these new arrivals on our farm - What shall we call them???- both boys #twins #lambs #farmlife #newborn #names."

Matt shared a sweet snapshot of the newborn lambs

Running the farm is a family affair, with Matt's two children – son Luke and daughter Molly – happy to get stuck in with the daily chores. The star previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the sheep.

Matt is a proud father to children Luke and Molly

Luke might have another career in mind, however. Just recently, he stepped up to help his dad during filming from the farm for Countryfile. The 12-year-old was given an important role by the show as a cameraman – and former Blue Peter presenter Matt couldn't have been prouder, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of the programme. "Tonight my 12-year-old son films Countryfile. Proud dad, family business, stay home. See you at 7," he wrote.

Matt, 42, shares Luke and 10-year-old Molly with his wife, Nicola Mooney. Family life is incredibly important to the star – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show after nine years in order to spend more time with Nicola and their children. Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, Matt told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".