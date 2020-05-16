Gordon Ramsay's daughter Megan is the spitting image of mum Tana in birthday photo Megan Ramsay celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday

Gordon Ramsay marked his daughter Megan's birthday on Saturday by sharing a lovely tribute to her on his Instagram account.

The proud father-of-five shared a picture showing him hugging his eldest daughter, and wrote alongside it: "Happy Birthday to this gorgeous lady, 22yrs ago today this gracious kind and incredibly talented young girl was born, have a great day Megan, love ya Dad."

Gordon paid tribute to daughter Megan on her 22nd birthday

The Psychology graduate was inundated with birthday wishes but some of her dad's followers couldn't help but comment on how much she looks like her mother Tana.

"She looks like Mrs Ramsay, I believe we eat what we see and love and make it into babies or lovely creations. So special, you are a good man. So blessed to have each other," one wrote. Another commented: "She is like Tana," whilst a third fan said: "She looks so lovely and just like your wife, what a great pic."

Gordon and Tana will no doubt make it a day to remember even though they are on lockdown. Luckily, the whole family are currently self-isolating in their beach house in Cornwall.

Megan is the eldest of five

Last month, the celebrity chef shared a video on Instagram of their incredible view of the beach from the balcony. From behind the footage, the dad-of-five could be heard singing the words to Wake Up it's a Beautiful Morning and saying: "It's so beautiful," as he panned the camera around. The Hell's Kitchen star's one-year-old son Oscar could also be heard gurgling in the background from his dad's arms.

Gordon, who is self-isolating with his wife Tana and their children Megan, 21-year-old twins Holly and Jack, 18-year-old Matilda and baby Oscar, has been keeping himself and his fans busy during the lockdown by demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes, for what he's calling his Ramsay in Ten series. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating about the time it takes, the Michelin starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live.