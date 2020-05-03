Gordon Ramsay stars in hilarious TikTok video with daughter Tilly – and you won't recognise him! CBBC star Tilly Ramsay and her dad are having fun with social media during lockdown

Gordon Ramsay and his 18-year-old daughter Tilly thrilled fans at the weekend with a new TikTok video showing them taking part in the Flip the Switch challenge. In the hilarious clip, the pair stood in the kitchen of the family's Cornwall home. Gordon held a pepper grinder and Tilly stirred a saucepan, and they were dressed in a burgundy sweater and shirt and a white patterned dress, respectively. The song Flip the Switch by Quavo played in the background, and when the lyric "I just flipped the switch" came on, the video changed quickly to show Gordon and Tilly in the opposite positions and wearing each other's clothes!

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals how one-year-old son Oscar is spending time during lockdown

The celebrity chef shared the video to his Instagram account, where he captioned it: "How @tillyramsay and I prepared before today’s live... #fliptheswitch #tiktok." His followers expressed their admiration for this previously unseen side of Gordon, who looked quite fetching in his youngest daughter's frock.

Their comments included: "This has floored me [crying-laughing emojis] I actually think you look better in @tillyramsay's outfit chef," "Haha! Never expected that," and: "This is the best thing I’ve seen all day." Another fan imagined how something similar might have gone down on one of Gordon's TV shows, writing: "Ha ha .... would love to have seen this happen during your time on Boiling Point! Imagine your chefs doing this during a service!!"

Tilly is Gordon's youngest daughter

Tilly and Gordon are clearly using social media to stay entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the rest of the Ramsays, they are spending the lockdown in Cornwall. Gordon and his wife Tana share five children: Tilly, 21-year-old Meghan, 20-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and one-year-old Oscar.

The family usually splits their time between London and Los Angeles but have been in their Trebetherick home for the last few weeks. When they are able to move, the clan is set to upgrade to a new property in nearby Rock, which will boast four en-suite bathrooms, two kitchens, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a gym and two terraces, according to local reports.

