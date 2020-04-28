Gordon Ramsay responds to claims he almost caused a car crash in Cornwall The celebrity chef appears to have angered his neighbours once again

Gordon Ramsay appears to have angered his neighbours once again after reportedly almost causing a collision while out cycling near his Cornwall home on Sunday. The TV chef is said to have cycled through a red light, forcing an oncoming car to "slam on" its brakes to avoid an accident. Gordon is reported to have denied the incident ever took place. HELLO! Online has reached out to his spokesperson for comment.

According to The Sun, a local, who lives in the same area as Gordon, posted a photo of him on his bike on social media moments after the alleged incident took place. The chef revealed on Sunday that he was going for a 26.2-mile "Sunday funday" bike ride in place of the London Marathon, which he was due to run. The local claimed that Gordon cycled through the red light at Trewornan Bridge, apparently writing on Facebook that there "very nearly could have been a nasty accident as a car was coming the other way who had to slam on his brakes".

It was claimed that Gordon had upset some of his neighbours after he moved to his second home in Cornwall just before lockdown. However, earlier this month, he revealed that he had received an unexpected, but much appreciated, batch of asparagus from one of his neighbours. Sharing the kind gesture on Instagram, he said: "Now what a lovely, beautiful, generous little gift." The Hell's Kitchen star also read out a note that his neighbour had attached, saying: "A little gift from the fields across your house."

Gordon Ramsay did go on a bike ride on Sunday in place of running the London Marathon

The doting dad added: "C'mon, seriously, that’s literally growing in the back of my garden," before making a subtle jibe at the reports that locals had criticised his decision to relocate, adding: "Now that’s what I call love thy neighbour, see? That’s how you look after each other across these difficult times. There you go. I’m sure one local will whinge about the asparagus. God bless you."

