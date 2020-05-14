Gordon Ramsay makes fans swoon with throwback photo from when he was a teenager The celebrity chef was even compared to Justin Bieber

Gordon Ramsay has earned himself a new legion of fans after sharing a throwback photo from when he was a teenager. The celebrity chef posted the photo on Instagram in honour of the social media site's online Graduation 2020 celebrations – and many of his followers commented on how attractive he looked.

"#classof2020 I think I won 'Most Likely to Find the Lamb Sauce'… guess that wasn't true," Gordon captioned the photo, which showed him clutching an engraved trophy while wearing a grey T-shirt with contrasting blue sleeves, and sporting a floppy haircut that earned him comparisons to Justin Bieber.

"Woahhhh. Why was I never aware of how hot Gordon was?" one fan commented on the photo, while another wrote: "Justin Bieber haircut." A third agreed: "Always so handsome." Meanwhile, a fourth follower told the chef: "You're so cute Gordon."

Gordon is joining an array of celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Garner, who are contributing to Instagram and Facebook's #Graduation2020 programme on Friday, to acknowledge the students who will miss out on their traditional graduation ceremonies in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is no doubt a topic that is close to Gordon's heart as his youngest daughter Tilly, 18, is missing the last few weeks of her school education after A-Levels were cancelled, while twins Jack and Holly, 20, will miss out on attending the last lectures of their second year at university.

Gordon is currently isolating at his Cornwall home

The family are currently isolating together at their holiday home in Cornwall, and the dad-of-five is no doubt enjoying the opportunity to spend more time with his eldest children after he admitted he suffered with "empty nest syndrome" when Jack and Holly left home for university in 2018, two years after their big sister Megan, who graduated from university in 2019.

