Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly nails the viral pillow challenge - see photos The celebrity chef is currently in lockdown with his family in Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly has followed Halle Berry's lead by taking part in the viral pillow challenge. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 20-year-old – who is self-isolating with her family in Cornwall – shared a series of snaps of herself posing in the buff with just a belted pillow wrapped across her body whilst enjoying a glass of rosé. In the caption, Holly joked: "No clean clothes left #StayAtHome #PillowChallenge."

Over the past few weeks, the aspiring model and her family have been residing at their holiday home in Rock. The famous family often go down there to spend time together during the summer and over Christmas. Celebrity chef Gordon and his wife Tana bought the five-bedroom holiday cottage for £4.4million in 2015 but demolished the original building before constructing a new modern house in its place.

The couple are also parents to Meghan, 22, Holly's twin brother Jack, Tilly, 18, and little Oscar. The family usually splits their time between London and Los Angeles but have been sitting out the UK-wide lockdown in their Cornwall home for the last few weeks.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay Reveals Stunning Beach View From Cornwall Home

Meanwhile, the TV chef's daughter Holly is signed to modelling agency Established Models and has shared some stunning headshots of herself on social media. Gordon previously told The Telegraph that Holly would like to pursue a career in the fashion industry, having previously joined him at David Beckham's Kent & Curwen fashion show. On how he is teaching his own children to carve out a path to success, Gordon told the publication: "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rota. They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."

