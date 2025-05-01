Gordon Ramsay's staggering £16.5m property portfolio with wife Tana and 6 kids   

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay boasts an impressive property portfolio spanning both the UK and the US.

The Kitchen Nightmares star, who shares six children with his wife Tana, owns homes in West London, Cornwall and further afield in Los Angeles.

While Gordon, 58, tends to keep his private life under wraps, he occasionally shares glimpses inside his home life, posting images on social media and sharing rare tidbits during interviews.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Gordon's mind-blowing homes…

London base

© Instagram Gordon and Tana's London kitchen features pops of lime green and deep purple

Gordon and Tana own a stunning family home in West London, which acts as their main base when they're staying in the British capital. The property, thought to be worth £7 million, boasts an array of impressive features including a playroom for their youngest son Oscar, a swanky dining room and a state-of-the-art kitchen brimming with copper pans, a kitchen island and an American-style fridge-freezer.

© Instagram The Ramsay's dining room leads out to their manicured garden

For inside-outside living, Gordon and Tana's London bolthole also boasts floor-to-ceiling bifold doors leading to their manicured garden dotted with pot plants.

© Instagram Gordon's London garden is beautifully manicured

The Ramsay's Cornish retreat

When they're not in London, Gordon and his family can often be found unwinding at their stunning Cornish home. Located in Rock, the property is a modern masterpiece with spellbinding sea views. Highlights include the outdoor infinity pool, the expansive patio area, a wine cellar and a boathouse.

© Instagram The TV chef build a hotel-worthy infinity pool at the property

The TV chef purchased his Cornish idyll for £4.4 million back in 2014. He was granted planning permission in 2019 to knock down the original property and replace it with a new main house, as well as a second smaller home.

© Instagram The chef's Cornish garden is so tranquil

Lavish LA home

Across the pond, Gordon also owns a stunning mansion in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel Air neighbourhood. He purchased the home for an eye-watering £5.12 million in 2012 and has since transformed it into a lavish bolthole.

It reportedly features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and sweeping views across the city's skyline.

© Instagram Gordon's LA kitchen is super-sleek

As for interiors, Gordon and Tana have opted for light, creamy hues to create a calm space. For an added injection of fun, the pair have added personality with a smiley gold wall lamp and a sky-blue chandelier.

Another pristine bedroom in the family's US residence has a neatly-made bed, waffle bedding and a modern chandelier in an eye-catching magenta hue.