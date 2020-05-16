Phillip Schofield shuts down speculation after walk enjoying social distance walk with friend The This Morning star made the comment on Instagram

Phillip Schofield took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sunny photo from his walk with a family friend. Upon seeing the post, fans were quick to speculate whether his male companion was a boyfriend. But the This Morning star was quick to shut down the claim, writing in a comment that the man photographed with him during the social distancing walk was "a family friend" who he has known for "20 years".

The TV star wrote in the caption: "First socially distanced walk with a mate! Thank you @sischofe. Last person I had a drink with before the wheels fell off, first I’ve seen as we try to reattach them!"

When a fan replied: "Is that what they call it nowadays," the talented presenter was quick to fire back: "That's what they call family friends who you've known for 20 years and who come round to check if you're OK."

The father-of-two has kept himself busy during this period of lockdown, and has still been appearing on the This Morning sofa most mornings, as he co-hosts the popular show with Holly Willoughby. The past couple of weeks have been incredibly busy for the presenter, who was thought to have moved out of his marital home after coming out as gay in February.

After reports of Phillip's move made headlines, the 58-year-old made a point of sharing a series of snaps taken at his family home in Oxfordshire. Posting a picture of himself posing alongside his family and daughter Ruby's boyfriend Will following a fun game of Murder Mystery, Phillip wrote: "Murder Mystery night... we're all in character and taking it very seriously."

Fans flocked to the comment section of the star's post, with one asking about the fact that he had been pictured entering his new London flat last month. Phil promptly replied: "Where did you get that I moved out?" Adding: "Oh yeah, the papers," followed by a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

